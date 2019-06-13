Indian women are far more sensitive to LGBTQ+ issues than men

Women in India appear to be more inclusive than men.

Up to nine in ten of them surveyed recently by dating app OkCupid cared about the LGBTQ+ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and others). Far fewer men said the same.

OkCupid gathered this data from over 200,000 users in India over the past year.

Women were also more forthcoming than men when it came to having friends who identified as LGBTQ+, willingness to participate in public demonstrations for equal rights for the community, and believing in gay marriage.

Both men (82%) and women (92%) believe using the term gay as an insult is highly disrespectful.

Indians are split on using the term “queer.” While more than four in 10 Indians “love and use the term,” OKCupid said the rest are indifferent or even consider it a slur.

Less than one in five LGBTQ+ users on OkCupid said they have completely come out to their co-workers or acquaintances.

“However, a majority of users are more comfortable coming out to their family with 44% users from the community confiding in their family about their sexuality,” OkCupid noted. Some 37% have partially let their family members know about their sexuality.