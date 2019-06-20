From local schools to foreign embassies, Indians are ready for International Yoga Day 2019

Tomorrow (June 21), the world celebrates the International Yoga Day.

In 2015, when it was first observed, over 35,000 people, including prime minister Narendra Modi, a yoga enthusiast himself, and dignitaries from 84 nations, performed 21 asanas (bodily postures) for 35 minutes on Rajpath in New Delhi. Last year, Modi was in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, for the occasion and this year, he’s leading a yoga class in Ranchi, Jharkhand, with an expected turnout of over 30,000.

The discipline of Yoga is based on breath control, meditation, and asanas, and its roots are traced to the Indus Valley civilisation. It was first introduced to the west by Hindu reformer Swami Vivekananda towards the end of the 19th century.

Since then, yoga has evolved into many forms. Wheels, hammocks, and bricks are among the many props used in its practise. Over two decades ago, Madan Kataria, a physician from Mumbai, launched the first laughter yoga club and the phenomenon has since spread across the world. There are also some outlandish versions like goat yoga or beer yoga.

For this year’s Yoga Day celebrations, preparations are on in schools and offices in India and at Indian embassies around the world. Here are some images:

Reuters/Amit Dave Students attend a yoga class at a school in Ahmedabad, India, ahead of the International Yoga Day.

Reuters/Amit Dave A yoga session at a school in Ahmedabad.

Reuters/P. Ravikumar Students make a formation of International Cricket Council World Cup trophy to cheer their team as they perform yoga at a school in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Twitter/India in Jeddah A view of Jeddah Corniche, with the iconic King Fahd Fountain in the background.

Twitter/India in France Eiffel Tower, Paris.

Twitter/India in Cape Town Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town.

Twitter/India in Croatia Tomislav Square, Zagreb, Croatia.

Twitter/India in UAE Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Ministry of External Affairs The Hague.