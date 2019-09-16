One of India’s biggest startups offers a valuable lesson in how to attract angel investors

One of India’s most successful startups was built on the back of wealthy individuals willing to bet on first-timers.

In December 2010, when IIT graduates Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati launched a bare-bones ride-hailing venture, they had few options to finance it aside from their own pockets and backing from immediate family.

At the time, seed funds and early-stage venture capital were relatively rare in India. But less than six months after starting Ola, Aggarwal and Bhati found their angels—literally.