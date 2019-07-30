Indians will now have to dish out €1,500 more to study in Germany

In a few months, studying in Germany will get more expensive for Indians.

Starting Sept. 1, Indian students will need to prove that they have at least €10,236 (Rs7.8 lakh) to spend—up from the earlier €8,640—in order to apply for the German study visa, according to foreign student information portal Studying-in-Germany.org.

“Immigration authorities issue no residence permit and universities deny enrollment to all international students lacking proper funds to live and study in Germany,” the portal told Quartz.

They are required to deposit the amount in specialised blocked accounts created for such students prior to their arrival in Germany. This account can only be accessed after they register with local residence authorities.

The withdrawal limit for the account is also being raised from €720 to €853 each month.

Indian students in Germany

Indians constitute the second-largest international student population in Germany after the Chinese, according to Studying In Germany, and holding on to this big, burgeoning segment is crucial for the European nation.

In 2018, the number of Indian students attending German universities hit a record high of over 17,500, according to the embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in New Delhi.

Low costs and flexible courses in that country are the biggest draw among Indians. Most Indian students pursue engineering sciences in that country.