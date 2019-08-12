India’s richest man now wants to give you a free LED TV on buying his broadband connection

After disrupting the country’s mobile internet and telecom space with rock-bottom pricing, Mukesh Ambani’s telecom firm, Jio, has now set it eyes on the broadband internet space.

Under the company’s “Jio Fiber Welcome Offer,” customers who buy Jio’s internet connection will get an LED television set for free, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries (RIL) announced today (Aug. 12).

Jio Fiber will be launched on Sept. 5 and the monthly price plans for connections would range between Rs700 ($10) to Rs10,000.

“The experience of Jio Fiber and Jio set-top box really comes to life when combined with an LED television. So, Jio Fiber customers, who opt for our annual plans—which we call Jio Forever plans—will get an HD or 4K LED television, and a 4K set-top box absolutely free,” India’s richest man announced during RIL’s 42nd annual general meeting.

This is not the first time RIL has offered a free device with its digital service. In 2002, Reliance Infocomm launched code-division multiple access (CDMA) phone services. Under what was called the Dhirubhai Ambani Pioneer Offer, a subscription to the mobile service came with a free handset.