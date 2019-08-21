Google, WhatsApp, and YouTube are the most trusted brands in India

US technology giants are the most trusted brands in India.

California-based internet search engine giant Google is the most positively perceived brand in India, followed by WhatsApp and YouTube, according to the London-based market research and data analytics firm YouGov.

The top 10 names in YouGov’s annual “brand health rankings” for India also include homegrown names such as the restaurant aggregator Swiggy (Rank 5) and MakeMyTrip (Rank 6).

The rankings were based on an index score, calculated by taking the average of impression, quality, value, satisfaction, reputation, and whether users will recommend these brands to others.

Brands with the highest index scores between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, were:

Top 10 brands in India 1 Google 2 WhatsApp 3 YouTube 4 Amazon 5 Swiggy 6 MakeMyTrip 7 Uber 8 Facebook 9 Ola 10 Zomato

Food aggregators UberEats and Zomato showed the biggest improvement in scores during the 12-month period.

The year 2018 was a roller-coaster ride for Zomato. While the 10-year-old foodtech company acquired enough funding to take on its rivals, it also launched schemes including the piggybank loyalty programme that helped its users to save big on food orders. “These movements have helped the brand strengthen its perception among consumers,” said YouGov.

Brands with the highest improvement in scores 1 UberEats 2 Zomato 3 Swiggy 4 Instagram 5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 6 Amazon 7 Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance 8 HDFC Bank 9 Axis Bank 10 Marriott

Google also topped the global rankings. Based on data from 29 countries, eight of the top 10 “healthiest brands” worldwide are tech firms.