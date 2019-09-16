Skip to navigationSkip to content
India Taxi Rivals
AP Photo/Saurabh Das
Who’s where on the map?
📈🥊

A status update on the Uber-Ola war in India

Member exclusive by Ananya Bhattacharya for Ola, India's ride-hailing unicorn

India’s taxi wars took a sharp turn in 2013 when San Francisco-based Uber launched its services in the country. The world’s largest app-based ride-hailing firm—then valued at over $3.5 billion—was up against a handful of local startups founded by young, first-time entrepreneurs who were mostly inspired by Uber’s success.

Six years on, Uber is fighting a tough battle for growth in the country’s $10 billion ride-hailing market. Its fiercest competitor is Bengaluru-based Ola, which was founded in December 2010. Uber and Ola were pitted against each other from the word go. Today, they each have a market share of 35% and 45% respectively, and it’s still anybody’s game.

The war

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in