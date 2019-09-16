Ola drivers on their triumphs and frustrations

Until just a couple of years ago, driving for Ola was more lucrative than working as a techie at Infosys. But now, the job is far from sunshine and rainbows.

With an oversupply of cabs in Indian cities, Ola drivers often spend hours cruising aimlessly—usually between 11am and 5pm—whiling away time and fuel, or waiting curbside to get a rider.

Although ride requests flood the app during morning and evening rush hours, most drivers barely get four or five passengers during those times and if they get stuck in traffic, or drop someone off in a remote location, they’re barely making any money.