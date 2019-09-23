Skip to navigationSkip to content
Photos from Narendra Modi’s biggest-ever American rally

By Itika Sharma Punit

Despite the adverse weather conditions, thousands flocked Houston’s NRG Stadium to see and hear Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, yesterday (Sept. 22).

From kids to elderly American-Indians, the event hosted by community group Texas India (TI) Forum, was attended by over 50,000 people, according to Modi himself.

Even as the crowd waited for over two hours for Modi and US president Donald Trump to appear on stage, the energy at the venue was palpable. With Indian flags and “NaMo” (Narendra Modi) jerseys, the crowd chanted “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat maata ki jai” (Hail mother India).

Here are some images from Modi’s biggest-ever public event in the US:

People cheer as Trump arrives to speak at the event.
AP Photo/Michael Wyke
An attendant dances wearing a Modi mask.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man wearing a shirt with Modi’s photo printed on it.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Attendees dressed in traditional clothes take pictures during the event.
AP Photo/Michael Wyke
Attendants cheer as Modi takes the stage.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A boy holds a placard depicting sketches of Trump and Modi.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Attendees hold up signboards and Indian flag.
REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A packed venue. The event was completely sold out as of Aug. 21.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Attendees sloganeering.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cardboard cutout depicting Modi.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Modi and Trump stand on stage for the national anthems of both countries.