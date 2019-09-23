Photos from Narendra Modi’s biggest-ever American rally

Despite the adverse weather conditions, thousands flocked Houston’s NRG Stadium to see and hear Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, yesterday (Sept. 22).
From kids to elderly American-Indians, the event hosted by community group Texas India (TI) Forum, was attended by over 50,000 people, according to Modi himself.
Even as the crowd waited for over two hours for Modi and US president Donald Trump to appear on stage, the energy at the venue was palpable. With Indian flags and “NaMo” (Narendra Modi) jerseys, the crowd chanted “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat maata ki jai” (Hail mother India).
Here are some images from Modi’s biggest-ever public event in the US: