Troubled Air India now faces five new hurdles ahead of its divestment

The Narendra Modi government’s plans to sell off loss-making Air India may remain a pipe dream.

From disgruntled pilots who have resigned to oil companies threatening to cut off fuel supply, a fresh set of hurdles to the proposed sale have emerged.

The government renewed its efforts to privatise the country’s flag carrier this July, after it failed to find a buyer for a 76% stake in March 2018. This time, the centre may be prepared to sell its entire stake and the expression of interest (EoI) could be invited by October-end. A panel headed by union home minister Amit Shah had met on Sept. 19 to explore options.

Air India’s sale is also critical to meet the government’s Rs1.05 lakh crore ($15 billion) divestment target in the current financial year. But if only it was all that easy.