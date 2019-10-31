One of India’s best-known industrialists finds his millennial verve—on the ‘gram

Even well-heeled businessmen worry whether or not they will go viral on social media.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and chairman of Tata Trusts, cheekily introduced his arrival on Instagram, unsure of “breaking the internet.” The 81-year-old industrialist, an infrequent social media user till now, hopes to engage more on Instagram going forward.

In just a few hours after his arrival on Instagram, he gained over 280,000 followers. If his 7.7 million Twitter followers—despite him rarely tweeting—are anything to go by, his Instagram following is more than likely to “break the internet.”

Social behaviour

For now, Tata’s Instagram seems to have a millennial hand behind it. His bio, which reads “I made it to the ‘Gram,” has millennial fingerprints all over it. But his Instagram stories, thanking his recently earned followers, have an amusing mix of old-school thank you notes and the “say everything in GIFs” millennial perspective. For instance, Tata thanking his followers for “wholesome comments” is something one rarely encounters on the photo- and video-first social media platform.

With his Instagram debut, Tata, with interests in the hotels, food & beverages, heavy metals, aviation, and consulting verticals, joins the ranks of Indian tycoons such as JSW Steel’s Sajjan Jindal, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Uday Kotak, and the Mahindra Group’s Anand Mahindra.