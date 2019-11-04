“Sorry Delhi” photos on Twitter taunt choking residents of India’s capital

As residents of Delhi and surrounding areas huff and puff amid thick smog that has engulfed the region, Amitabh Kant, CEO of government think tank Niti Aayog, posted pictures of his vacation under the clear skies of Kerala over the weekend.

But Kant was not alone in being insensitive to the plight of millions of Delhi residents.

Many Twitter users across the country have posted pictures of their cities with clear blue pollution-free skies, reminding Delhiites of what breathing in fresh air looks like.

If this weren’t enough, Twitter users from other countries, too, joined in.

Rubbing in more salt, some users shared images of the air quality readings in their cities. At noon today (Nov. 4), air quality in most parts of Delhi was “hazardous.”