REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
What does the future look like?
THE 2020 LIST

These will be the most sought after jobs in India in 2020, according to LinkedIn

By Niharika Sharma

Despite the gloomy employment scenario that prevails in India, jobs in automation will be in demand in 2020.

Blockchain developer, artificial intelligence (AI) specialist and Javascript developer will be the most sought-after roles by employers next year, according to professional networking platform LinkedIn’s “Emerging Jobs 2020” report, released today (Dec. 10).

The top 15 emerging jobs in India in 2020Where are the jobs
Blockchain developerBengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad
Artificial intelligence specialistBengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad
Javascript developerBengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad
Robotic process automation consultantBengaluru, Mumbai
Back end developerBengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai
Growth managerGurugram, Bengaluru, Noida
Site reliability engineerBengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad
customer success specialistBengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi
Full stack engineerBengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai
Robotics engineerBengaluru, Gurugram, Chennai
Cybersecurity specialistBengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram
Python developerBengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad
Digital marketing specialistMumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi
Front-end engineerBengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai
Lead generation specialistBengaluru, Pune, Gurugram

The findings are based on LinkedIn’s analysis of users with a public profile and a full-time position within India for the last five years.

“The country is seeing a rise in digital transactions, and therefore industries are ramping up investments in blockchain. This strong demand for blockchain tech talent puts ‘blockchain developer’ on top of the list,” said Ruchee Anand, head of talent and learning solutions at LinkedIn India. “As automation becomes a reality across industries, the AI specialist is the second most emerging job on the list.”

Notably, along with technical know-how, soft skills are also becoming important. “Soft skills like team management and customer retention continue to be in demand, which signifies the importance of human touch, despite the rapid digitisation of our economy,” LinkedIn said.

The report also highlights the key industries that are hiring for these emerging jobs. “Information technology & services, computer software, and the internet are the top three industries, driving the highest demand for these roles in the Indian market,” it noted.