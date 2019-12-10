These will be the most sought after jobs in India in 2020, according to LinkedIn

Despite the gloomy employment scenario that prevails in India, jobs in automation will be in demand in 2020.

Blockchain developer, artificial intelligence (AI) specialist and Javascript developer will be the most sought-after roles by employers next year, according to professional networking platform LinkedIn’s “Emerging Jobs 2020” report, released today (Dec. 10).

The top 15 emerging jobs in India in 2020 Where are the jobs Blockchain developer Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad Artificial intelligence specialist Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad Javascript developer Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad Robotic process automation consultant Bengaluru, Mumbai Back end developer Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai Growth manager Gurugram, Bengaluru, Noida Site reliability engineer Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad customer success specialist Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi Full stack engineer Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai Robotics engineer Bengaluru, Gurugram, Chennai Cybersecurity specialist Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram Python developer Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad Digital marketing specialist Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi Front-end engineer Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai Lead generation specialist Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram

The findings are based on LinkedIn’s analysis of users with a public profile and a full-time position within India for the last five years.

“The country is seeing a rise in digital transactions, and therefore industries are ramping up investments in blockchain. This strong demand for blockchain tech talent puts ‘blockchain developer’ on top of the list,” said Ruchee Anand, head of talent and learning solutions at LinkedIn India. “As automation becomes a reality across industries, the AI specialist is the second most emerging job on the list.”

Notably, along with technical know-how, soft skills are also becoming important. “Soft skills like team management and customer retention continue to be in demand, which signifies the importance of human touch, despite the rapid digitisation of our economy,” LinkedIn said.

The report also highlights the key industries that are hiring for these emerging jobs. “Information technology & services, computer software, and the internet are the top three industries, driving the highest demand for these roles in the Indian market,” it noted.