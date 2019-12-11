MBA grads are more employable than engineers in India

Students pursuing a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) in India have a reason to cheer.

Around 54% of MBA grads in 2020 will be employable, higher than any other course, according to the India Skills Report 2020 released by online talent assessment company WheeBox. The B.Pharma, Polytechnic, B.Com, and BA courses also saw employability improve by over 15% in 2019.

WheeBox surveyed over 300,000 students across 3,500 educational institutions in India between July and November this year.

The survey observed that the overall supply pool of talent in the country had considerably improved over the past six years. More than 46% of the students were found to be employable or ready to take up jobs as against 33% in 2014.

This year, a decline in employability has been registered among engineering (B.Tech and BE), MCA, technical, and computer-related graduates.

Where are the jobs?

The Wheebox study found that India’s financial capital Mumbai ranks highest in terms of employability, while Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, and Chennai have made it to the top-10.

Among states, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh showed the highest employability among students while West Bengal, which was at the second spot last year, registered a dip. Haryana, third in 2018, could not even make it to the top 10.

“The talent pool of women can be found in Telangana, Rajasthan, and Delhi and at the city level, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad, and Visakhapatnam constitute the top three cities with the most employable female talent pool,” the Wheebox survey observed.

The study mentioned that job portals, professional networks, social media, and internal referrals stood out as the topmost channels used to find the right talent.