“How to vote” and “dance classes near me”: What Indians asked Google in 2019

Election-related searches have dominated Google in India so far this year.

The most searched “How to” question on the American internet search engine from the world’s largest democracy in 2019 has been “How to vote,” according to its annual trends released yesterday (Dec. 11). The five-yearly general elections happened in India this year in April and May.

Other election-related “how to” searches that trended on Google this year are “How to check name in the voter list” and “How to know polling booth.”

Top 10 “How To” searches on Google in India in 2019 1. How to vote 2. How to link Aadhaar from PAN 3. How to check name in the voter list 4. How to check NEET results 5. How to select channels as per TRAI 6. How to remove Holi colour 7. How to play PUBG 8. How to get Fastag 9. How to know polling booth 10. How to file GSTR-9

Politics and related topics, too, dominated searches.

What is?

The most asked “what is” question was about Article 370 which granted special status to the restive state of Jammu & Kashmir. This law, which was abruptly rendered ineffective in August, gave J&K autonomy over its affairs, except in foreign affairs, defence, and communication.

The other searches in this category were “What is exit poll?” “What is Howdy Modi?” and “What is Ayodhya case?”

Top 10 “What is” searches on Google in India in 2019 1. What is Article 370? 2. What is exit poll? 3. What is a black hole? 4. What is howdy Modi? 5. What is e-cigarette? 6. What is DLS method in cricket? 7. What is Ayodhya case? 8. What is Article 15? 9. What is surgical strike? 10. What is National Register of Citizens in India?

Near me

The highest local searches for places nearby in India so far has been for dance classes, Google said. “Interestingly, a pertinent entry…was ‘Air quality Index near me’,” its press release said.

Top 10 “Near Me” search trends in India in 2019 1. Dance classes near me 2. Salons near me 3. Costume stores near me 4. Mobile stores near me 5. Saree shop near me 6. Air quality index near me 7. Furniture store near me 8. Toy store near me 9. Electronic stores near me 10. Spa near me

OK Google

Overall searches on Google in India revolve around three events: Lok Sabha elections, ICC Cricket World Cup, and the launch of Chandrayaan 2. Several movies, too, have made it to the list.

Top 10 overall search results in India in 2019 1. Cricket world cup 2. Lok Sabha elections 3. Chandrayaan 2 4. Kabir Singh 5. Avengers: Endgame 6. Article 370 7. NEET results 8. Joker 9. Captain Marvel 10. PM kisan yojna

Indian Air Force officer, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured and later released by Pakistan, has been the most searched person on Google in India in 2019 so far. Others are mostly from Bollywood and cricket.