Today we’re unveiling a new version of our app and homepage in India, which is home to the largest number of Quartz readers outside the United States.

We launched Quartz India in 2014, a month after Narendra Modi won his first term, and since then readers have turned to us for incisive coverage of one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Now, a few months after Modi’s historic second victory, we’re releasing an experience that will not only be your guide to the new global economy, but will also allow you to leave behind the shouting matches of social media.

With each passing year, it becomes harder to engage with news in a healthy, stress-free manner. We’ve found that our readers are eager to avoid the toxicity of social media platforms and the echo chambers within them. Instead, the new Quartz takes a different approach to journalism and community engagement.

Its elegant, simple-to use-interface is designed to highlight the day’s most interesting and important business news from India and around the world. The briefings include Quartz original reporting and news from a wide range of other, trustworthy sources, summarised and selected by our journalists.

Quartz members can also share their views on the biggest developments of the day, and see how our reporters and editors are thinking about the same stories. You’ll also be able to see contributions from some of the top thinkers and doers in business, who are joining our platform as Quartz Pros.

Our inaugural group of Quartz Pros in India are impressive leaders who are actually shaping India’s new economy. These include Anand Mahinda, chairman of Mahindra Group; Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys; Gaurav Dalmia, chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings; Ajit Mohan, Facebook’s managing director in India; and journalist Barkha Dutt. You can see the full list here. Please download and use the app with our compliments, but you’ll need to be a Quartz member to leave a contribution.

We want to build a platform with nuanced, intelligent conversation, that makes everyone smarter. To that end, our journalists keep an eye on contributions from Quartz members to keep the conversation safe and inclusive to all.

I urge you to become a member to enjoy full access to all of Quartz’s distinct coverage of the new global economy. The library tab on the app features our critically-acclaimed video shows such as Because China and all our weekly member-exclusive guides, which explore the businesses and trends impacting and disrupting global markets, including the rapid rise of CBD and vaping, India’s coal addiction, Ola, and the future of autonomous vehicles.

Quartz membership costs ₹7,000 per year or ₹1,000 per month. You can get the first year of membership for 40% off if you sign up now.

Hoping that you join in this exciting new chapter in journalism.