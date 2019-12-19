Despite the failed moon mission, Indian techies’ liking for a job at ISRO has only increased

The enthusiasm around the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) recent moon mission seems to have captured the imagination of techies in the country.

In 2019, the space agency climbed five spots in a ranking of the most coveted tech employers in India, released by the job search portal Indeed. ISRO is now at rank five on the list, which is based on ratings and reviews on Indeed.

The list was topped by American firms SAP, Adobe, VMware and Microsoft.

“The top workplaces on the list this year continue to be multinational corporations, a clear indication that despite economic shifts, Indian job seekers still see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms,” Indeed said in a press release yesterday (Dec. 18). “The companies that are featured on this list have worked consistently to cater to the needs of their employees so that they can achieve the career trajectory they desire, in addition to having satisfying work experience.”

Nearly all (97%) job seekers said a prospective employer’s reputation is the key factor when evaluating a new job opportunity. “Most job seekers (63%) said online company reviews by current and former employees is the most important factor when trying to decide whether to apply for a role at a company,” said Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India.