Obama’s year-end playlist has an Indian surprise: Prateek Kuhad

Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has ended 2019 on a high note.

The indie musician’s cold/mess has made it to former US president Barck Obama’s “best of 2019” playlist, alongside tracks from Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, and Bruce Springsteen.

Soon after Obama’s message, an excited Kuhad reacted:

Cold/mess is one of the six songs from Kuhad’s eponymous extended play record released in 2018.

Millennials’ favourite

The song isn’t Obama’s favourite alone. Kuhad is one of India’s most-streamed artiste on Spotify. The EP cold/mess debuted at the top spot when the service was launched in India in February 2019.

Currently, the singer is on a global winter tour titled Supermoon. The India leg of the tour (Dec 12-22) had coincided with the massive protests against the country’s newly introduced Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Not surprisingly, some protesters borrowed the idea of cold/mess to express their dissent.

Some are even using his concerts to voice their concerns.

A placard from Kuhad’s New Delhi concert on Dec. 22 read “They won’t lathi charge at a Prateek Kuhad concert for protesting.” It went viral on social media in no time.

However, Kuhad himself hasn’t said anything on the issue.