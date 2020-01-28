Three suspected cases of coronavirus reported in Delhi

Three suspected cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Indian capital today (Jan. 28) .

The patients had returned from China recently and were admitted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi with respiratory symptoms similar to those of the deadly disease currently gripping the world.

“There are three patients under observation. The virus hasn’t been confirmed yet but they are showing similar symptoms,” a spokesperson for the chief medical officer of the hospital told Quartz.

While no positive cases have been detected in India so far, over 100 people have been kept under observation in the states of Kerala and Maharashtra since Monday (Jan. 27).

Globally, the death toll due to the virus has touched 106. Originating in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus causes pneumonia-like symptoms reminiscent of other animal-borne diseases like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and MERS (middle eastern respiratory syndrome).

The world over, evacuations and quarantines have been initiated to contain the virus as scientists scramble to understand it and its severity. Chinese officials have also placed a full lockdown on Wuhan, isolating its 11 million residents from the rest of the world.