How TikTok conquered Indian social media

At first, people were repelled by the silly memes. Then, they got hooked on the bass drops, lip-syncs, and beauty and dating advice. Now, it’s being passionately discussed over dinner, in courtrooms, and even in parliament.

TikTok, the Chinese short-form video streaming app, has taken India by storm.

In just three years, the app has rapidly caught up with its social media rivals in India, amassing around 120 million monthly active users, according to the company. It’s taken more than a decade for Facebook to attract 240 million.