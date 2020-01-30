India’s first confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Kerala

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in India was reported today (Jan. 30) in the southern state of Kerala.

The patient, a female student at Wuhan University in China, tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning to Kerala.

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja has called an emergency meeting at 3pm.

“The patient…is in isolation in the hospital (in Kerala)…is stable and is being closely monitored,” a statement from the Indian ministry of health and family welfare confirmed.

This follows reports of three suspected cases of the virus in the national capital on Tuesday (Jan. 28). In Kerala alone, 806 people are currently under observation.

The global death toll due to the virus has risen to 170 as the virus spreads to countries across the world. Scientists are still working on identifying the strain of the novel virus and searching for a possible cure even as countries are instituting evacuations and quarantines on affected regions.