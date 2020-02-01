Comedian Kunal Kamra wants IndiGo to pay $35,000 for ban after heckling Arnab Goswami

The row surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra, journalist Arnab Goswami, and India’s largest airline isn’t dying anytime soon.

Kamra today (Feb. 1) confirmed that he had issued a legal notice to domestic carrier IndiGo for banning him from flying with it for a period of six months. IndiGo barred Kamra for allegedly heckling Goswami during a flight on Jan. 28.

Seeking revocation of the ban, Kamra asked for a compensation of Rs25,00,000 ($35,100) from the airline, according to LiveLaw which has shared a copy of the legal notice.

Last month Kamra tweeted a video of him confronting Republic TV editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, during a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight. The video went viral in no time, grabbing the attention of India’s civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri who condemned Kamra’s behaviour and “advised” other airlines to put him on their no-fly list.

Besides IndiGo, Kamra has been banned by Air India, Spicejet, and GoAir.