Ashok Jhunjhunwala on the jobs that will define India’s future

With half of its population under 25 and the unemployment rate at four-decade high, India faces an uncertain future. The question on young people’s minds: what kinds of jobs will we have? Quartz asked leaders across India’s biggest industries about that one job in their company or field that will be the most crucial in the coming decades.

The education sector in India has long been dominated by public institutions. However, a new crop of credible private universities, with an eye on global trends in pedagogy, have peppered India’s education landscape lately. Ashoka University, Shiv Nadar University, and Azim Premji University have created a niche in private education, and the government-owned Nalanda University has brought in more international partnerships. The worry, though, is that these create a wider gap between haves and have-nots.

Ashok Jhunjhunwala, a professor at ITT Madras, told Quartz: