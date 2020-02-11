Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on the jobs that will define India’s future

With half of its population under 25 and the unemployment rate at four-decade high, India faces an uncertain future. The question on young people’s minds: what kinds of jobs will we have? Quartz asked leaders across India’s biggest industries about that one job in their company or field that will be the most crucial in the coming decades.

Healthcare has become one of the largest sectors in India in terms of employment and revenue. According to the Public Health Foundation of India, the country employs approximately 20 health workers per 10,000 people. However, restricted to qualified providers, the number of practitioners falls to about half of WHO norm of 24.5 per 10,000 population. Rising incomes, general health awareness, and better access to health insurance would be major catalysts for the sector’s growth. India is also the largest provider of generic drugs in the world.