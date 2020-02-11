Chiki Sarkar on the jobs that will define India’s future

With half of its population under 25 and the unemployment rate at four-decade high, India faces an uncertain future. The question on young people’s minds: what kinds of jobs will we have? Quartz asked leaders across India’s biggest industries about that one job in their company or field that will be the most crucial in the coming decades.

Journalism and publishing have seen a significant upheaval in the past decade. As with the trend globally, Indian newsrooms have had to adapt to the demands of a digital-first audience. Newspapers and magazines continue to soldier on despite job cuts. New digital offerings such as The Print, The Wire, and Scroll have established a loyal readership. The mobile-first MOJO Story and the AI-enabled Editorji platforms are taking this disruption further. Publishing, too, has seen the rise of notable literary agents as well as digital-first publishing houses such as Juggernaut.

Chiki Sarkar, the co-founder and publisher of Juggernaut Books, told Quartz:

Most people who join Juggernaut have to be readers. It doesn’t matter what they read, but they must be readers. This helps them think, process information, learn, and be curious. The world is changing and the publishing industry needs people to be able to shift with it. I’ll bet you readers are more likely to do so than anyone else.

Chiki Sarkar is a Quartz Pro, where she joins other top business thinkers and doers who regularly contribute insights on the news as part of the growing membership community. To read more of her contributions and thoughts, download the Quartz app.