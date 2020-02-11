Sudhanshu Vats on the jobs that will define India’s future

With half of its population under 25 and the unemployment rate at four-decade high, India faces an uncertain future. The question on young people’s minds: what kinds of jobs will we have? Quartz asked leaders across India’s biggest industries about that one job in their company or field that will be the most crucial in the coming decades.

If the early 2000s were about the transformation of the small screen, the past five years have been about screens getting smaller and content becoming innovative. Netflix’s 2016 launch in India created an unprecedented demand for video-streaming platforms. This also coincided with increasing internet penetration and cheaper data plans. After Netflix, Amazon Prime Video made its foray into India, and was more recently, joined by MUBI. All of these international players face stiff competition from homegrown platforms like Hotstar, Eros Now, Zee5, and Voot. With these innovative platforms, filmmakers have been pushing the envelope for more original content.

While the media and entertainment industries appear to be content-driven, data analysis is increasingly figuring out the why, how, and where of creating, disseminating, and reviewing that content.

Sudhanshu Vats, the group CEO and managing director of entertainment broadcast company Viacom18, told Quartz:

We look at data analytics to drive three key objectives: first, to gain actionable insights; second, to optimize current operational efforts; and third, to predict trends that increase revenue growth. Insights from data have aided ad sales and increased time spent per viewer, which are key indices for growth in the broadcast entertainment sector.

Sudhanshu Vats is a Quartz Pro, where he joins other top business thinkers and doers who regularly contribute insights on the news as part of the growing membership community. To read more of his contributions and thoughts, download the Quartz app.