Vikash Mohan on the jobs that will define India’s future

With half of its population under 25 and the unemployment rate at four-decade high, India faces an uncertain future. The question on young people’s minds: what kinds of jobs will we have? Quartz asked leaders across India’s biggest industries about that one job in their company or field that will be the most crucial in the coming decades.

Between April and September last year, India’s logistics sector added nearly 150,000 jobs on the back of higher e-commerce proliferation. By 2020, the industry is set to employ 40 million professionals. Yet, the industry has not been unscathed by India’s economic slowdown. In a bid to reduce costs, logistics startup Rivigo, for instance, laid off 70-100 people last year. It also rolled back around 50 placement offers from 10 premier campuses, including IITs, and IIMs.

Vikash Mohan, the chief executive officer of DHL SmarTrucking, told Quartz: