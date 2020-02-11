Sumant Sinha on the jobs that will define India’s future

With half of its population under 25 and the unemployment rate at four-decade high, India faces an uncertain future. The question on young people’s minds: what kinds of jobs will we have? Quartz asked leaders across India’s biggest industries about that one job in their company or field that will be the most crucial in the coming decades.

India is a giant in the international energy employment market. A report by the International Renewable Energy Agency reveals that India was among the top four countries creating employment in the sector globally. According to the National Resources Defense Council, India’s overall growth in employment over the years is tied to the enormous growth in solar and wind energy. However, 2019 was a far slower year for the energy sector in India with only 12,400 new workers added, compared with 30,000 the previous year.

Sumant Sinha, the chief executive officer of ReNew Power, India’s largest renewable energy company, told Quartz: