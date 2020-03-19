India’s baby boomers are much less worried about Covid-19 than youngsters

Despite being more vulnerable, older Indians are less afraid of contracting the novel coronavirus than the younger ones.

Up to 52% of baby boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) are either “not very scared,” or “not at all scared” of Covid-19, a recent survey by YouGov revealed. Among Gen X respondents (those born between 1965 and 1980), the figure stood at 44%, the London-based market research and data analytics firm said.

On the other hand, only 32% of millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) and 37% of Gen Z respondents (born after mid-1990s) said they were not afraid of the virus.

Overall, more than half (53%) of urban Indians are scared about contracting the coronavirus while 38% are not, found the survey of over 1,000 respondents conducted between March 10 and March 15.

Panic levels were also higher among women (59%) than men (47%).

The YouGov survey also found that those in northern India are the most panic-stricken, with three in five residents feeling very scared. “West India seems to be the least scared with less than half (46%) claiming they are either ‘not very scared’ or ‘not at all scared’,” the survey found.

How to cope?

Citizens are taking various precautions, though.

Among the most common preventive measures are improved personal hygiene such as washing hands frequently and using sanitisers. Around three in five (59%) respondents avoided crowded places and 53% physical contact with tourists.

Even with the wide media coverage, a small section of urban Indians are still not aware of Covid-19.

“Nine in 10 Indians are aware of the coronavirus outbreak and have heard of either coronavirus or Covid-19. Around 11%, however, are still unaware of it,” YouGov noted.