Uber and Ola come to a complete halt in Delhi due to coronavirus

In the wake of the aggravating coronavirus crisis in India, Uber and Ola, the country’s two leading app-based taxi services, have suspended all services in Delhi till March 31.

On March 21, the two companies had dropped shared-riding option from their apps.

“In compliance with the government guidelines, we are temporarily suspending all Uber services in your city. This means that Uber rides services will not be available until further notice,” the company said today (March 23).

An Ola spokesperson also confirmed this suspension to the Press Trust of India. It “will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services” in cities that are not under lockdown, it said.

These measures follow the Delhi government’s order of a city-wide lockdown in place since 6am today, which will remain till March 31. “No public transportation, including operation of private buses, taxis, autorickshaws, and e-rickshaws shall be permitted,” a government notification said.

While the Delhi Metro will remain shut, Delhi Transport Corporation’s buses will run at 25% capacity.