Skip to navigationSkip to content
A shopkeeper sells groceries to a customer at his shop in Kolkata
Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Moving online.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT

India’s coronavirus lockdown has given online grocers the opportunity of a lifetime

Ananya Bhattacharya
Member exclusive by Ananya Bhattacharya for The delivery dilemma

The coronavirus outbreak has brought many major industries in India to a screeching halt. But the country’s online grocery delivery sector—currently valued at just around $1 billion—has been given a unique and powerful opportunity to hit the accelerator.

At 8pm on March 24, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country during which all shops and e-commerce portals other than those selling “essential items” would be closed. Existing customers and first-time users flocked to the country’s top two e-grocers, BigBasket and Grofers, to stock up.

Bengaluru-based BigBasket clocked twice as much traffic and revenue for the month of March, while the average basket size—value spent per customer per transaction—was around 20% higher than normal days. Meanwhile, Grofers saw an 80% surge in the number of orders on its app in mid-March—even before the lockdown was announced—and the amount spent by shoppers rose by 48%. By the second week of April, there were five times more active users on Grofers’ app than normal.

You’re reading a Quartz member exclusive

Katherine Bell
By Katherine Bell

Editor-in-chief at Quartz

Dear Quartz readers,

How're you holding up in these strange, difficult times? As we face this new global crisis together, Quartz’s reporters in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the US can help you see beyond the immediate crisis. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a member of Quartz. As a member, you’ll get complete access to Quartz, including all of our analysis on the consequences of coronavirus; exclusive field guides on everything from batteries to senior living to why startups fail; and award-winning video series like Because China.

Take care, and thank you for reading.

Katherine

Start free trial
Log in