Five times Modi has asked Indians to make symbolic gestures for the nation

Prime minister Narendra Modi knows how to make Indians feel directly involved in the nation’s affairs—even when the individual acts that he seeks from citizens themselves don’t amount to much.

From asking people to clap for workers in the frontline of the country’s Covid-19 battle to lighting a lamp tonight (April 5) in a show of solidarity, his borrowing of recent civic engagement gestures from other parts of the world is only the latest in several such exercises he’s called for in the past six years.

Here are some other instances.