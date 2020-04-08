Most Indians want the coronavirus lockdown extended—and the government to do more

A majority of Indians feel the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the country should be extended.

Around 69% of Indians in a recent survey said the government should continue to keep people indoors beyond April 14 to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The survey was conducted by UK-based market research /and data analytics firm YouGov between March 31 and April 3 and included 1,000 respondents.

The sentiment perhaps stems from the fact that Indians are now more scared of Covid-19 than they were just a few weeks back. More than a week into the lockdown, fear levels among Indians have stabilised, it said.

Not enough

Meanwhile, Indians across all age groups feel the Narendra Modi government is not doing enough to battle the coronavirus pandemic, as per the YouGov survey.

The older generation, in particular, feels the Indian government needs to step up its efforts.

“Nearly half of the respondents (47%) think the government is not meeting public expectations in its fight against the pandemic,” the survey revealed. “Eight in 10 Indians want the government to test more for the virus.”

Indians also want the government to ensure shelter for migrant labours and availability of essential supply, the survey showed.

Around 470 million migrant workers were trapped away from their homes with limited essentials to survive when the centre, on March 24, announced a lockdown.