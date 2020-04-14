Essentials, jobs, and health on top of Indians’ minds as Modi extends lockdown

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s announcement today (April 14) to extend India’s coronavirus lockdown by 19 days has left Indians worried about several things: essential items, health, and jobs.

Over a third of them expected a shortage of vegetables and medicines, according to a survey conducted by UK-based market research and data analytics firm YouGov, between April 3 and 10.

Yet, most (76%)—mainly urban Indians—backed Modi’s move. Only 18% were expecting a lifting of the lockdown today.

Adapting to the times

Staying at home has changed some Indian habits and introduced new ones, the survey revealed. “Participating in household chores such as cooking, cleaning, etc, is the activity that most people (59%) are involved in during the lockdown,” it said.

Yet, more women (65%) than men (54%) did domestic chores as traditional household sexism prevailed.