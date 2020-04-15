Skip to navigationSkip to content
India-coronavirus-lockdown-railways
Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas
Behemoth, Interrupted!
TRAIN STOPPERS

In photos: a sad and lonely 167th birthday for Indian Railways

Manavi Kapur
By Manavi Kapur

Culture and lifestyle reporter

Indian Railways turns 167 years old tomorrow (April 16), and for the first time in all these years, it won’t be ferrying passengers on its birthday.

Since March 25, when the coronavirus pandemic prompted a nationwide lockdown, the transporter has suspended all its passenger services.

AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
Trains parked at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus amid the lockdown.

“Never ever in its history, there has been such a long interruption of services. Not during the World Wars, not during the 1974 railway strike, or any other national calamity or natural disaster,” the Mid-Day tabloid today quoted an Indian Railways spokesperson as saying.

Services had resumed within hours even after the Mumbai train bombings in July 2006.

(AP Photo/Channi Anand
A deserted train station in Jammu.
Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas
All the space.

The first Indian Railways passenger train was flagged off on April 16, 1853, from Mumbai to nearby Thane.

AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
Suburban trains in Mumbai, the lifeline of the city, is normally overcrowded.
AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Train Terminus in Mumbai is completely deserted.

Meanwhile, some trains have been converted into coronavirus isolation wards by the government.

Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Health first.
