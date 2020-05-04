After Facebook deal, Reliance Jio rakes in $747 million from PE giant Silver Lake

Jio Platforms, the technology arm of India’s most valued company, Reliance Industries (RIL), has raised Rs5,655.75 crore ($747 million) from US private equity giant Silver Lake.

The deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs4.9 lakh crore ($64 billion), RIL said in a statement today (May 4). This represents a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation during Facebook’s $5.7 billion investment of April 22. The social media giant had acquired a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms.

Jio Platforms is the umbrella entity of all the digital and internet businesses of RIL, including mobile apps, broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, internet of things, augmented and mixed reality, and blockchain.

Elaborating the relevance of the Silver Lake deal, RIL said the investment holds a “special significance” as it comes at a time when the world economy, including India’s, has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to leverage insights from their (Silver Lake) global technology relationships for the Indian digital society’s transformation,” said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL, who is also India’s richest person.

Silver Lake is known for its wide-scale technology investments, including in firms such as Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet’s Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies, and Twitter. It has over $43 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of approximately 100 investment and operating professionals located around the world including in Silicon Valley, New York, London, and Hong Kong.

“The market potential they (Jio Platforms) are addressing is enormous, and we are honoured and pleased to have been invited to partner with Ambani and the team at Reliance and Jio to help further the Jio mission,” said Egon Durban, Silver Lake co-CEO and managing partner.