In photos: What happened when India’s liquor shops reopened after 40 days of lockdown

Liquor shops across India reopened this week after remaining shut for over a month-and-a-half in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.
Such was the chaos outside many of the outlets that many of these locations had to be manned by the police to ensure a measure of normalcy and, more importantly, social distancing, given that India is still battling the deadly virus.
Hundreds of people could be seen queueing up outside these shops long before they were scheduled to open. Quartz India brings you a few amusing and telling photographs from across the country.