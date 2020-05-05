Skip to navigationSkip to content
MUJHE PEENE DO

In photos: What happened when India’s liquor shops reopened after 40 days of lockdown

Harish Pullanoor
By Harish Pullanoor

Co-editor, Quartz India

Liquor shops across India reopened this week after remaining shut for over a month-and-a-half in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

Such was the chaos outside many of the outlets that many of these locations had to be manned by the police to ensure a measure of normalcy and, more importantly, social distancing, given that India is still battling the deadly virus.

Hundreds of people could be seen queueing up outside these shops long before they were scheduled to open. Quartz India brings you a few amusing and telling photographs from across the country.

Reuters/Adnan Abidi
Whatever it takes: A police officer manages the crowd outside a wine store in New Delhi on May 4, 2020.
Reuters/Adnan Abidi
My babies, my booty: A man carries away liquor bottles bought at a Delhi wine store on May 4, 2020.
Reuters/Adnan Abidi
Bummed out: Crowd at a liquor shop in Delhi on May 4, 2020.
Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flower power: A woman takes away liquor purchased at a Kolkata outlet on May 4, 2020.
Reuters/Adnan Abidi
The tipplers’ patience: The queue outside a liquor store in Delhi on May 4, 2020.
AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Oh, the joy: A man thankful for having reached the front of a queue at a Delhi liquor store on May 4, 2020.
AP Photo/Anupam Nath
Disciplined warriors: A patient queue at a Guwahati liquor store on May 3, 2020.
AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Stay safe: A policeman on duty outside a Delhi liquor store on May 4, 2020.
Quartz Daily Brief
Quartz Daily Brief
Subscribe to the Daily Brief, our morning email with news and insights you need to understand our changing world.