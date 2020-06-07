Skip to navigationSkip to content
Is India ready?
DECOUPLING DIFFICULTIES

The coronavirus pandemic has given India a rare chance to play catch up with China

Ananya Bhattacharya
Member exclusive by Ananya Bhattacharya for China’s changing  influence

The Covid-19 pandemic has proved that the world’s dependence on China poses serious economic, political, and strategic risks. As global companies look for ways to be less reliant on the nation, India is waiting eagerly in the wings.

The impact of the pandemic on China is a “blessing in disguise” for India, transport minister Nitin Gadkari said in a recent interview.

India’s geographical proximity to China and its massive, cheap labor base make it a potential alternative to the world’s factory. But the country remains miles behind China on important factors such as mass production infrastructure, availability of skilled labour (pdf), and stability in foreign investment and tax policies.

