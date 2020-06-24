Skip to navigationSkip to content
Students carry boxes to their dorms at Harvard University in Cambridge
Reuters/Brian Snyder
Outta here.
STUDY THIS

Trump suspending work visas will make the US even less desirable for international students

Ananya Bhattacharya
Member exclusive by Ananya Bhattacharya

The Donald Trump administration’s decision to suspend several immigrant work visas this year will only make the US less desirable for international students.

Already, Indian students have been slowly getting over their fascination with the country.

The number of Indians enrolled in graduate-level computer science and engineering courses at American universities declined by more than 25% between 2016-17 and 2018-19, according to an analysis of government data by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP).

