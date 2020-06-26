Indians pay a fraction of what the rest of the world pays for streaming services

Judging by the price card, India is a haven for entertainment content.

A monthly subscription to online streaming services like Amazon Prime, YouTube Premium, Apple Music, and Spotify is the lowest in India as compared to the rates all over the world, according to a new study by cybersecurity consultancy firm VPNpro.

For instance, the report found that Amazon Prime charges its Indian customers a monthly fee of $1.71, which is 760% cheaper than what Americans have to pay for the same service. Similarly, Netflix is 188% cheaper in India than in Switzerland.

Indian consumers also have to pay the least for accessing music streaming services with players such as Spotify and Apple Music charging as low as $1.58 and $1.31, a month respectively.

Yet, on the basis of purchasing power parity (PPP), these services are comparatively less affordable in India. “Although online services tend to be cheaper in lower GDP per capita states, they are often more expensive when taking price as a percentage of GDP per capita (PPP),” the report said.

The research said these prices were determined by market research, which analyses average income, demographics, the popularity of a particular product, and the likelihood that someone would spend on entertainment.