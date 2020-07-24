Even a pandemic cannot halt Indian parents’ obsession with getting their kids to study

Indian parents want their kids to have more screen time than they already do.

With no clear timeline on when schools would reopen for physical classes in India, parents feel their kids are being given the short shrift with online classes. Nearly 70% of them said their children need to spend more time with online classes than they already do, according to a survey by LocalCircles, a community-led social media engagement platform.

This is primarily in response to the central government’s proposal to put a cap on the duration of these classes. According to the set of guidelines, pre-primary students should not have a screen time of more than 30 minutes. For classes 1 through 8, students should attend no more than two sessions of 30-45 minutes each. And for high school—grades 9 through 12—these sessions can be up to four a day.

Almost all of those want online classes to be longer said that pre-primary level school kids should attend at least an hour-long virtual class.

Since schools in India were shut in March, parents, teachers, and students have had various struggles with online classes. For starters, not every student has access to tablets and laptops, especially in less-than-affluent households. Parents have struggled with multi-tasking, and teachers have had to work harder to retain their students’ attention. There have also been reports of teachers being bullied by their pupils during online classes.

Increasing the duration of online classes given all these struggles is only harder in the context of India’s abysmal student-teacher ratio. At 24:1, it is one of the lowest in the world.