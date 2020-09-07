The pandemic has fuelled a demand for tech-savvy teachers in India

The pandemic has led to brutal job loss in most industries but there are some roles that are now in great demand because of the lockdowns.

One such example is India’s education sector, which has been forced to adopt the online model as a result schools, colleges, and various educational institutions closing off their physical campuses because of Covid-19. In July alone, Naukri.com, one of India’s largest job portals saw 1,000 new jobs being added in the education sector.

Over half of these jobs were in six of India’s big cities, with Delhi and Bengaluru leading the pack. Currently, there are several teaching roles across various levels of education.

The “instructional design” skill, a niche job that combines education with technology and communication, has seen a year-on-year 112% growth in July. “Recruiter demand for skills such as instructional design on Naukri indicates that education is moving online and there is a need for professionals who can develop systems to optimise this shift for teachers and students,” said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer at Naukri.com. The demand for professionals in the e-learning space was four times that of July 2019. For work-from-home roles, the job listings rose 3.5 times in the same period.

Several of these job openings are a direct result of the funding and acquisition activity happening in India’s ed-tech space. Startups like Byju’s and Unacademy are already unicorns. WhiteHat Jr, an online platform that teaches coding to kids, has been on a hiring spree, onboarding 220 teachers a day. It plans to take its current number of 7,000 women-only teachers to 20,000 by the end of 2020.

As a result, keyword searches for education jobs on Naukri have seen a considerable upswing.