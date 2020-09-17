Covid-19 has changed the way Indians think about weddings

Indians are gearing up for the upcoming wedding season, but the Covid-19 pandemic has altered their world view about the big fat Indian wedding.

A majority of Indians surveyed by Jeevansathi, one of India’s largest matrimonial websites, have said that they will either host a small, intimate wedding or postpone it till the pandemic recedes. Only a handful still sees virtual weddings as a viable option.

The pandemic has also shifted the priorities of young couples looking to get married in the next few months. Instead of long guest lists and lavish food spreads, most of the 1,000 people surveyed between Aug. 20 and 31 have said that the proper sanitisation is their top priority. Currently, the Indian government has a cap of 50 guests for weddings, which is set to increase to 100 from Sept. 21.

These trimmed guest lists, according to 82% of respondents, are undoubtedly cost-effective.

Women also appear to be more conscious of pandemic-related safety measures than men.

On the whole, Indians also seem divided on whether they would like to attend a wedding during a raging pandemic.