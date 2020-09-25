Modi and Xi are among the top five most-admired people in the world

There are some wars that are fought along the border. But the perception battle wields its own soft power.

The Obamas, though long out of public office, continue to rule people’s hearts, according to a survey by market research and data analytics firm YouGov. The list of most admired men and women includes politicians, actors, sportspersons, and public figures from across the world.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is at number four, below only American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates, and Chinese president Xi Jinping. By contrast, US president Donald Trump ranks 15th.

The survey, conducted between May and September, represents the views of 45,000 people from 42 countries.

Prominent Indian figures include actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, and cricketer Virat Kohli. Sudha Murthy, chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and the wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, also features in the list of most-admired women.