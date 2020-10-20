What does Mukesh Ambani want to be remembered for?

It’s not about me, it is about what I can do to contribute to our society and I think, what I am working towards is really three things…the first is really transformation of India into a digital society and that digital society incorporates all the future industries, so that the next 30 years of India is a 100 times, like what we have never imagined is what we can achieve. That’s the first piece that at least in my humble way of working to.

The second…its time to transform our education sector. At any point in time we have 200 million children in India in the education system and it will take us eight to 10 years to completely transform the skill base of India. I think that we have the formula to convert the magic into reality and establish linkages between academic institutions to real world, skill training and employment in a way that actually sustains India of much higher quality and better jobs.

And the third thing that we are working towards is really transformation of energy. And we think again that the world is right and India is in the right mindset to completely, in the next few decades, move away from fossil fuels to completely renewable energy.

If I can play my small part in actually achieving this and create institutions that will perpetuate and sustain that than I would have done my job. I don’t know whether I will succeed or not.