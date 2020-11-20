As businesses go virtual amid pandemic, Indian IT firms ramp up hiring

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for the Indian IT industry.

With businesses going virtual, demand for IT services has shot up, which has led to an uptick in hiring for hardware and software professionals, according to jobs portal Naukri.com. “The IT-sector remains one of the least impacted sectors in terms of hiring from the global pandemic,” Naukri.com said in a report released on Nov. 19.

The sector saw upward month-over-month recovery for job listings on Naukri.com, peaking in September for both hardware (63%) and software roles (20%).

In September, India’s overall unemployment was around 6.67%, and it rose to 6.98% in October. Hiring sentiment in the country is the lowest it has been in 15 years with just 3% of the firms in Manpower Group’s recent survey looking to take on new employees.

Of course, hiring even in the IT industry is not at pre-Covid levels, except for the hardware segment in September.

Top roles that recruiters are hiring for include software developers, tech architects, and testing engineers, among others.

Companies like IBM, Cognizant, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services, Dell, Tech Mahindra, MindTree, Xerox, and Adobe are looking for candidates, Naukri.com said. Data show job seekers in India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, will be presented with the highest volume of opportunities.