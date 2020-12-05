India’s next mega-airport is inviting flyers to “design your own airport”

Cities have to accommodate more people, lessen their environmental footprint, and become more equitable.

India’s largest airport project wants to give its future users what they want.

The team behind the upcoming international airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh—touted to be India’s largest airport once it is operational in 2023—is inviting flyers to share their preferences for check-in processes, seating, food & beverages, signage, and feeding & diaper changing rooms, among other things. Using a comprehensive form on Jewar airport’s website, flyers can “design your own airport,” including sharing the language they would prefer to communicate in at the facility.

The one-of-its-kind initiative will help the airport’s operator have a flyer friendly infrastructure, and could go a long way in creating a buzz years before the facility even becomes operational.

India’s largest airport

Also known as the Noida International Greenfield Airport or just Noida International Airport, the project is being developed by Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG. The company will design, build, finance, operate, and transfer the airport to the government after 40 years.

The airport, which can have up to five runways, is estimated to cost Rs29,560 crore ($4.9 billion).

In February, the Uttar Pradesh government allocated Rs2,000 crore from the state’s annual budget for this project.

The airport is expected to lessen the burden of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport which is on the verge of reaching its maximum passenger handling capacity. The maximum retaining capacity of IGI is pegged at 110 million passengers and is likely to be breached in the next seven years.