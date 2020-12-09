Covid-19 put its stamp on the list of India’s richest women in 2020

After a tumultuous few years, the fortunes of India’s pharma companies reversed this year as the Covid-19 pandemic led people to buy more medicines. This has translated into wealth creation for leaders in India’s pharma industry.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, managing director and CEO of Biocon, which manufactures complex pharma ingredients, is the second-wealthiest woman in India, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV, which is in the field of diabetes and cardiovascular, and Nilima Motapatri of generic drugmaker Divi’s Laboratories.

Together these three women have a net worth of Rs76,520 crore ($10.82 billion).

The pharma promoters dominate the list with 13 entrants followed by the textile and healthcare sectors.

Pharma companies across the world including India are having their moment in the sun. The stocks of Indian pharma companies have surged this year with investors flocking to them. This has also helped many within the list to beef up their net worth.