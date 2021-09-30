This pair of billionaire brothers is gaining on Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man

India has a new pair of billionaire brothers.

For the first time ever, both Adani brothers—Gautam and Vinod Shantilal—have been featured in the top 10 of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. With 505,900 crore rupees ($76 billion), Gautam Adani became the second richest Indian billionaire, nearly quadrupling his wealth from Rs140,200 crore during the pandemic, while his elder brother Vinod Shantilal Adani grabbed eighth spot on the list, with his wealth tripling to Rs131,600 crore.

Gautam Adani has also now become the second richest Asian after Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, overtaking China‘s richest billionaire Zhong Shanshan. Meanwhile, Ambani remained the richest Indian for the 10th consecutive year.