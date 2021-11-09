Skip to navigationSkip to content
The UK will allow Indian travelers who got Covaxin to skip quarantine

By Niharika Sharma

The UK government yesterday (Nov. 8) said it will add Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to its list of approved covid-19 vaccines for international travellers from Nov. 22.

Individuals who have received a dosage of that vaccine won’t need to self-isolate anymore on arrival in that country. The development comes days after the World Health Organization’s (WHO) nod for Covaxin.

Covaxin is the second-most used formulation in India after Serum Institute’s Covishield, which was added last month to the UK’s list of approved vaccines.

India’s Narendra Modi government is reportedly in touch with several other countries for recognition for the home-developed vaccine.

